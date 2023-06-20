United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Susan Namondo has thanked the government of Uganda and its people as they continue to give more than 1.5 million refugees ‘Hope away from home’.

In her message to commemorate World Refugee Day, Namondo notes that despite facing difficult economic times, Uganda has in the spirit of Ubuntu welcomed a total of 31,800 individuals since the beginning of 2023 due to its ‘open-door policy.

Out of these new arrivals, 53% have arrived from South Sudan and 47% from DR Congo.

She has re-committed the UN family’s support for the refugee response following a robust consultative process in co-creating UN’s country-level commitments on refugee inclusion to inform the UN (global) Common Pledge.

According to the UN, despite an over 46 % gap in funds annually, humanitarian partners provided $2.3 billion for Uganda’s refugee response between 2018 and 2022.

In addition, $1.83 billion has been committed to ongoing development projects in refugee hosting districts, with $536 million delivered already.

She has urged the government and the people of Uganda to continue giving refugees ‘hope away from home’.