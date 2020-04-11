Kampala central division has kicked off a special exercise to distribute food -relief to over 30,000 single Mothers living in the five divisions of Kampala.

The Deputy resident city commissioner for Kampala, Hajat Hawa Ndege says the relief items which are going to be distributed have been donated by Musa-body -Machinery.

She says, relief will help the vulnerable mothers including their children to improve on their living conditions during the on going lockdown which the country is experiencing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Most of these single mothers have been earning their income through sale of various merchandise such as second hand closes on the Kampala streets, tomatoes among others, and if they are not helped the lockdown will affect them greatly,” Hajatti Ndege stressed.

She says the relief which is worth Shs12 million and will be distributed door to door since the beneficiaries are already registered with the Kampala Capital city Authority.

She says the distribution exercise is targeting single mothers living in areas such as Kifumbira in Kamwokya,Makindye, Kagugube zone among other slum areas in the city.