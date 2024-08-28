Government has revealed that a total of 33,754 public servants are set to retire between this year and 2028.

According to the Ministry of Public Service’s new human resource report 2023 disseminated on Tuesday, teaching will account for 56% of the retirements.

Generally, a total of 5,493 will retire this year, 5,631 in 2025, 5,876 in 2026, 8,239 in 2027, 8,515 in 2028, and all these will come from government ministries and departments, the Uganda Police Force, public universities, referral hospitals, primary health care, teaching service, and local government.

According to the report, 3,180 in the teaching service will retire this year, 3,109 in 2025, 3,231 in 2026, 4,557 in 2027, and 4,864 in 2028 with a total of 18,941 in the next five years.

“Majority of the retirees are teachers, particularly primary teachers. There are substantial financial implications such as the need for government to manage pension funds more actively to accommodate earlier than the expected payout,” Ms Suzan Nakitto, the Principal Monitoring and Evaluation officer said on Tuesday.

Ms Nakitto explains that early retirement in the public has increased significantly from 443 in FY 2020/21 to 819 in FY 2022/23.

A new report on the state of human resources in the Public Service revealed that Uganda

has a significant staffing gap of 275,361 positions.

According to the report, the most affected sectors include referral hospitals and public

universities among others.