The Chancellor of Clark University, Bishop Zak Niringiye has said survival syndrome has become the only reason to work and this is caused by leadership crisis.

Niringye who was speaking at the graduation ceremony where over 340 students graduated at Clark University.

He has noted that Uganda has leaders whose only motivation is to survive and they have simply manifested the one evil of leadership that is destroying the societies and it is called greed.

He noted the flourishing of human dignity is linked with work, that is why unemployment is a curse to humanity, therefore Ugandan must work not for just survival.

“Survival syndrome has become the only reason to work,” he said.

He also condemn greedy leaders who think about surviving without working.