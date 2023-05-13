Over 30,000 job applicants are fighting for the 218 job vacancies which are currently available in government ministries and agencies.

The chairperson for the Public Service Commission, Winnie Agnes Kabogoza says, early this year, the government announced the number of jobs available in various ministries and agencies which total 218 vacancies majorly to be filled by fresh graduates from universities.

She says as a result, they have received a total of 34,820 applications and out of this 21,000 candidates have been shortlisted to do an aptitude test which has been set to kick off on the 15th of this month till May 25.

She says this has been a record high due to the unemployment rate that the country is facing.

She says this is a special programme for the government to take up fresh graduates to take over vacant places in the ministries.