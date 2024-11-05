By Ronald Seebe

Over 350 residents across nine villages in Mazuba sub-county, Namutumba District, have been displaced and risk suffering hunger and poverty after heavy rains, characterised by strong winds, destroyed more than 37 houses and garden crops on Monday evening.

The affected villages include; Kakunyu, Nsoola 'A', Nsoola 'B' Namuwayo, Bumbala, Kasuleta A, Kasuleta 'B' Bukyede A', and Bukyede 'B'. The rainstorm, which lasted for about three hours, blew off the roofs of several houses, while at least 75 hectares of crop gardens, including cassava, maize, rice, coffee and bananas, were destroyed.