Police have so far arrested over 3,600 people during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for flouting the Presidential directives on COVID-19 prevention.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has told journalists at the media center that all these were arrested since March 19th from Kampala metropolitan areas.

He says out of these, 1,600 have appeared before the court, over 600 have been released on police bond and will appear before the court any time, while another 1,600 have been cautioned after screening.

Enanga says police has also impounded over 1,900 vehicles and 2,200 motorcycles since March.