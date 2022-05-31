BY Benjamin Jumbe

In an effort to strengthen emergency response ahead of the Martyrs day celebrations, the ministry of health has deployed a fleet of over 40 ambulances.

This has been revealed by the Director General Medical Services Dr Henry Mwebesa who says these have been deployed at major highways and in Kampala metropolitan area at high risk points.

These areas include, Kira, Kawempe, Kabalagala , Nansana police stations, Kampala Central and Jinja Road police stations among others.

Dr Mwebesa appeals to members of the public to grant right of way to all ambulances in response mode by turning to the sides and allowing the ambulances to drive in between lanes

Meanwhile, Mwebesa says the ministry has set up medical stations at all sites working together with other stakeholders, 10 at the Catholic Shrine, 2 at the Anglican shrine and 1 at the Christian Ecumenical Council Uganda.