

43 people power supporters have been arraigned before court and remanded to Kitalya prison and Kigo respectively for unlawfully wearing uniforms declared to be a monopoly of the army.

These led by Ivan Ntulume have appeared before City Hall grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and denied the offence.

They are also charged with disobedience of lawful orders of curfew.

However, the magistrate has sent them on remand until October 23rd 2020 when they will re-appear for mention of the case.

Prosecution states that on October 14th at Kamwokya in Kampala District, they were found wearing Uniforms bearing a close resemblance of the afore mentioned forces and yet they are not being serving in Uganda People’s Defense Forces, Uganda police or Uganda prisons.