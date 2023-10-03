A total of 41 individuals are set to be awarded various medals during celebrations to mark Uganda’s 61st independence anniversary.

According to the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda, the commemorative event will be held in Kitgum district on Monday, October 9, 2023.

“The chief Guest will be His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the President of Uganda. He will be joined by all Ugandans and dignitaries including a special delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by their Minister of State for foreign affairs. Many activities to celebrate this day have been lined up, among which will be honouring by His Excellency of 41 individuals with national medals for extraordinary roles they have performed in uplifting Uganda,” Babalanda said on Tuesday.