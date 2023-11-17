A total of 412 students of Bishop Barham University are set to graduate today during its 24th Graduation in Kabale District.

According to the university’s communications officer, Mr. Simon Turyakira, the graduation ceremony will be presided over by the university Chancellor, and Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu at St Peter’s Cathedral Grounds- Rugarama.

The Chief Guest will be the Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Ezra Suruma.

Turyakira says 7 male students have achieved First Class honor’s with Believe Niwagaba of Bachelor of Arts in Education emerging the overall best-performer, with an outstanding CGPA of 4.58.

“We are encouraging the females to work hard next time to also have that achieved,” Turyakira