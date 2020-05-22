About 442 cases of domestic violence related cases have been registered within a period of one week across the 13 gender based violence shelters which were constructed to house survivors of gender violence victims.

According to police about 3260 cases of domestic based violence related cases have been registered across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The gender based violence shelters where constructed by Action-Aid Uganda to help victims of gender based violence to be rehabilated.

The shelters are placed across 13 several areas which includes Nebbi,Palisa,Katakwi,Gulu among others.

The country representative Action Aid Uganda Exavior Ejoyi while flaging off COVID-19 food relief the volnerable people currently living in the 13 gender based violence shelters says,the cases are overwhelming at this time when the country is under lockdown to control the COVID-19 Pandemic.