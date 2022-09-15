By Benson Tumusiime

More than 4000 buildings in Kampala were constructed without official approved structural plans which could partly explain the increasing cases of collapsed buildings. The revelation has been made by KCCA deputy executive director, David Luyimbazi.

Luyimbazi says they find themselves late on inspecting the buildings and this has resulted in more buildings collapsing. He says majority of the unauthorised buildings are located in Nakawa and Kawempe divisions.

Luyimbazi, an engineer says KCCA is partly to blame given what he termed as lack of consistent supervision by the concerned officials and also blames the authority for failure to enforce building laws on a shortage of resources.

Luyimbazi made the revelation after meeting with victims of a recent collapsed building in Kisenyi, Kampala that was owned by Muhammed Kitimbo. The ill-fated building caved in and buried three workers.

According to the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, some KCCA officials connive with unscrupulous people to construct buildings that are not approved.

He says the problem is systemic and it goes down to the directors, supervisors and managers.