By Prossy Kisakye

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has embarked on the process of investigating over 4,000 public servants and political leaders who failed to declare their wealth this year as per the Leadership Code Act.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, the deputy inspector general of government, Mariam Wangadya said that by 23rd April the deadline for the declaration process, only 83.11% of leaders had complied with the Act.

She noted that a total of 4,222 leaders did not comply and they have forwarded their files to the Leadership Code Tribunal for investigations.

They face punishments like demotions, dismissal from office, fines, and warnings.

Wangadya added that the office of the president, local government ministry, Inspectorate of Government, Public Service Commission, judiciary, and the ministry of education were among the most compliant departments and sectors.

While the least compliant include the Uganda People’s Congress Party, Forum for Democratic Change, Justice Forum, Uganda Heart Institute, National Unity Platform, and Mandela National Stadium among others.