Over 44,000 students have passed the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations which were sat in June 2023.

Releasing the examinations this morning at the office of the President, the Uganda Nurses And Midwifery Examination Board (UNMEB) Executive Director, Hellen Mukakarisa indicated that a total of 50,942 candidates sat for the examinations.

Of these, 34,122 are continuing students while 16,024 were finalists who are slated to be released to various hospitals across the country.

According to the performance, 44,414 passed the examinations, 6,146 failed (ungraded), while 383 did not turn up for the examinations.

Under certificate arrangement, 242 (1.7%) passed with distinctions, 10,307 (73.9%) passed at credit level, and 1,780 (12.8%) at pass level.

Mukakarisa reported an improved performance of candidates at the certificate level and a failure rate at the diploma level, attributing the failure to challenges related to school fees payment and social disruption.