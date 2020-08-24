Police have arrested a number of people in a joint operation to enforce Ministry of Health guidelines in Ntinda, Kiwatule and Kabalagala.

One of the operations saw seven residents who had converged in one apartment merry making.

The arrest follows complaints from other residents in Balintuma village over loud music disrupting their peace.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says although others managed to escape those arrested are currently detained at Kira Road Police on charges of disobedience of lawful orders and also doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease.

In a related development, Kabalagala Police also carried out an operation in Bunga at Nomads Bar where 49 people including the owner of the bar Fred Kamau and his eight managers were arrested.