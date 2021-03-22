By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kampala have arrested 56 candidates from Lubiri Secondary School after they rioted last evening over an alleged assault on some of their colleagues by a teacher.

Addressing journalists, the deputy metropolitan Kampala police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire noted that some of the students have however been released on police bond and allowed to sit for their examinations.

He says upon interrogation, the students said that they were protesting assault meted on their female colleagues by a teacher identified as Benjamin Mulondo who is currently on the run.

The assaulted students include Brenda Nakayaga and a one Shamim Nalubega whom the suspect allegedly canned for unknown reasons.

Police say they have preferred charges of malicious damage against the students since a lot of property at school and neighboring areas was destroyed during the riot.

The arrested students are being held at Old Kampala and Lungujja police stations as investigations into the matter continue.