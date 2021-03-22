By Ruth Anderah

Over 50 people have been sentenced to do community service work at various police stations around Kampala and Wakiso Districts for moving beyond curfew time.

The convicts who include women and men have appeared via a video conference before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and pleaded guilty to the offence of disobeying lawful orders.

According to the charge sheet, the convicts were arrested during the night of 18th March 2021 from different places and bars around Kampala and Wakiso and they have spent a weekend at Kitalya and Kigo government prisons respectively.

They have been sentenced to do community service at Kabalagala, Kira road, Kyaliwajala, Nansana, old Kampala and Wandegeya police stations respectively.

Court ruled that the sentence is to serve as a lesson to them and to deter other would-be offenders from defying covid-19 regulations.

The magistrate has also ordered each of the offenders to work for one week, four hours a day under supervision of the Officers in Charge of the respective stations.

They are to be given jackets bearing bold writings “Community Service Work” for all residents to know that they are on punishment.

However, some of the foreigners who have just come to the country as visitors have been convicted and sentenced to a caution.