The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) under Operation Shujaa say they have so far killed over 540 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, captured 50 alive, while 31 have surrendered to the joint forces in DRC since 30th November 2021.

The commander of the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa, Major General Dick Olum says they have also recovered 9500 rounds of ammunition from ADF rebels.

Maj Gen Olum made the remarks last evening while displaying a catchment of the weaponry and equipment captured from the ADF at the UPDF Mountain Division Headquarters, Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal.

Major Bilal Katamba the spokesprson for Operation Shujaa says the joint forces have also managed to rescue over 156 persons including women and children.

“The weapons recoverd from the enemy are 151 including 142 submachine guns (SMG), 08 pieces of PMK Machine gun and 01 piece of 60 millimeters mortar. Also recovered are 111 military radios from the ADF, 45 radio charger ports and 10 batteries,” a statement issued by Katamba reads in part.