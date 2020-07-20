By Benjamin Jumbe

Another batch of over 500 Ugandans stranded abroad is set to be repatriated this week.

This comes days after government repatriated 576 returnees from Qatar, the United States and Ottawa, Canada.

The new batch of Ugandans and legal residents arriving tomorrow on Tuesday includes 60 from Germany, followed by184 from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

According to the ministry of foreign affairs another group of 240 people and 65 will be coming in on Friday from doha- Qatar and Nigeria respectively.