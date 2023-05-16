More than 500 Ugandans have signed an ongoing re-launched petition against the degradation of Lwera wetland.

The campaign code-named “Save Lwera” from rice growing and sand mining was relaunched on Friday by the Citizens Concern Africa (CICOA), a non-government organisation that seeks to address environmental, social, and climate change issues in Uganda.

Speaking to KFM, the CICOA deputy executive director, Sam Mucunguzi expressed hope that at least 7,000 people will sign the petition because it has attracted a lot of attention and has been well received by both members of the public and government agencies.

Mucunguzi has called for concerted efforts from all line ministries and agencies to implement laws and policies meant to protect fragile ecosystems.

“It has been rejuvenated and we hope something positive will come out. We intend to engage further the ministry and NEMA,” Mucunguzi said.

In 2019, a similar campaign was launched and a petition with 4000 signatures was sent to the National Environment Management Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture.