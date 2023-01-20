The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa has revealed that a total of 6,233 people were as of November 2022 employed in the oil and gas sector. Out of these, 94% about 5,875 were jobs given to Ugandans.

Presenting a statement on oil and gas sector performance for last year and outlook for 2023, Nankabirwa observed that licenses directly employed 506 people, 70% of whom are Ugandans, while their contractors and subcontractors employed 5,647 people, 97% of whom are Ugandans.

Regarding the skilling of Ugandan nationals and enterprises for business and employment opportunities, Nankabirwa says over 11,000 Ugandans have been trained for the last six years, 2017-2022, in both the vocational and technical aspects of the sector.

About 940 Ugandans have attained international industry certifications while over 200 medium and small-sized enterprises were trained in business development.