By Damali Mukhaye

At least 50,000 teachers from private schools will miss out on the Shs100,000 covid-19 relief cash government plans to give to these teachers ahead of reopening.

The Ministry of gender yesterday asked heads of schools to compile a list of 300,000 teachers in primary and secondary schools to receive Covid-19 relief cash.

The Chairperson of National Private Schools Teacher’s Association,(NPSTA), Paul Etiang says that there are about 350,000 teachers in Nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary private institutions.

He said that over 50,000 teachers in nursery and tertiary institutions have been locked out of the relief cash on ground that they are not registered by the Ministry of Education.

While Etiang welcomed the relief despite the timing not being favourable, Janet Tuhaise, a primary teacher from St mark Bulenge, in Wakiso District, said the Shs100,000 government plans to give them is very little to someone who has spent nearly two years without any penny.