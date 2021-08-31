By Benjamin Jumbe

A total of 54700 Ugandans have received Yellow fever vaccination.

These were beneficiaries of the National Medical Stores yellow fever vaccination campaign launched on the 19 of August 2021

The body’s public relations officer Sheila Nduhukire says the campaign was conducted as part of its corporate social Responsibility and attracted several Ugandans.

She says one of the challenges met was having non Ugandans seeking to benefit from the service which had been designed for only nationals.

Uganda is considered a high-risk country for Yellow fever by a comprehensive global strategy to Eliminate Yellow fever Epidemics by World Health Organisation.