By Monitor Reporter

Traffic at Entebbe International Airport has hit new record high, with a daily average of 5,547 departing and arriving passengers. According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the airport recorded 82,317 arriving and 89,661 departing passengers in October 2023.

“From January to October 2023, the airport recorded 1,562,407 international pax compared to 1,293,866 in the same period of 2022 and 1470,488 in January to October 2019,” said the authority’s spokesperson, Mr Vianney Luggya.

In relation to cargo, the airport recorded 3,808 metric tons of exports and 1,924 tons of imports, a total of 5,732 tones in October 2023. “January October 2023 recorded 48,209 tones, compared to 53,458 metric tons in January October 2019. Recovery rate is 94.6% for exports and 81.2% for imports,” Mr Luggya added. Read more