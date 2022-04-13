Ruth Anderah

Over 60 people have been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison for being public nuisance in the city.

They have been arraigned before Kampala City hall court and denied the offences of common nuisance.

These were arrested between 11th and 12th April 2022 from different streets of Kampala City Centre.

Prosecution says all the suspects were found obstructing and inconveniencing the public in their own rights by shouting and sitting on the streets.

They are to return to court on April 19th 2022 for mention of their cases.