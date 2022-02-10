By Sam Senabulya

Over 600 Emyooga Associations in Four Districts of Buliisa, Hoima, Kikuube, and Kagadi have closed after being affected by floods on Lake Albert.

Floods on the lake started in March 2020 and left many people displaced in these districts.

In Buliisa alone, 480 Emyooga Associations are no longer functioning because most of them belonged to fishermen and fishmongers Associations.

This was revealed during a regional evaluation meeting about the Progress of Emyooga in Bunyoro organized by the Microfinance Support Center in Hoima City.

Bernard Barugahara, the District Community Development Officer Buliisa says that the majority of the members of these groups relocated to other places due to floods and they had to close their Associations.

Hellen Masika the Deputy Executive Director of Microfinance Support Center has promised to support the affected Associations with a seed capital of at least Shs20 million each at a small interest rate of 8%.