The Higher Education Students Financing Board has today finally released the final list of beneficiaries of the students loan scheme.

According to the board’s executive director, Micheal Wanyama, a total of 625 applicants have been successful and are to benefit from the scheme out of 3,089 applications received.

He says out of the total applications, 672 were ineligible, and as such the final beneficiaries were out of the 2,417 applications reviewed. More details indicate that 518 (83%) are degree, while 107 (17%) are diploma students.

He has called on government to increase funding to the scheme to enable more needy students benefit further, asking for reinstatement of funding to cater for continuing students.