By Prossy Kisakye

Member of Parliament representing the Masaka district, Joan Namutaawe wants the minister of lands to investigate how the land belonging to the custodian board ended up in the hands of one Joseph Byenkya.

Namutaawe, while presenting a petition to parliament from the affected people, informed parliament that over 600 households in the Kyesiiga sub-county in Masaka District face eviction from the land they have been occupying since 1972.

She says that this land which is over 300 acres used to be occupied by Indians but when they were chased away in 1972, they became residents on the land and they have been occupying it without any problems until 2019 when Byenkya claimed to be the owner of the land.

Namutaawe now wants the ministry of lands to investigate how the land belonging to the custodian board belongs to an individual.