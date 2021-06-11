By Damali Mukhaye

Over 600 private schools across the country are on the verge of being sold due to accumulated loans following the second partial lockdown that led to the closure of institutions of learning.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Kampala, the Secretary-General of the National Association of Private Education Institutions, Wako Muzinge said banks had started deducting loan repayments money from fees paid in by students when the government opened schools for some classes.

He however says that given the second closure of schools by the government, schools will not be able to pay off these loans amounting to about Shs5 trillion.

He thus asks the government to come in and buy off these loans so that the schools can slowly pay the government when the situation stabilises, saying private schools have helped improve literacy in this country.

Wako adds that if the government fails to buy off the loans, it should then release the Shs2.5 trillion stimulus package it promised private schools.