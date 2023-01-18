Over 6,000 people will be affected as the Ministry of Internal Affairs undertakes a comprehensive system upgrade in a bid to improve efficiency in passport service delivery.

The system upgrade is to affect all their services including; passport applications, scheduling appointments, enrolment, printing, and collection among others.

While addressing journalists in Kampala, Brig. Johnson Namanya Abaho the Commissioner for Citizenship and Passport Control at the Ministry of internal affairs noted that passport applicants in different regions of the country and in the diaspora will not be able to access online services via www.passports.go.ug for a period of 2 days.

“We are to carry out a comprehensive system upgrade and maintenance from Thursday 19th to Friday 20th in order to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in passport service delivery. Additionally, enrollment and collection of passports will also not be possible within this same period,” he said.

He added that centers in Kampala, Mbarara, Gulu, as well as diaspora offices in Washington, London, Ottawa, Copenhagen, Pretoria, and Abu Dhabi will also be closed.

He says upon completion of the system upgrade, applicants who had already scheduled appointments on Thursday 19th, and Friday 20th January 2023, will be served alongside those already scheduled on the days of 23rd and 24th January.

This implies that applicants who were to come for appointments scheduled for Thursday 19th and Friday 20th will now have their appointments on the 23rd and 24th of January.