The police have impounded a total of 6,374 motorcycles so far in the ongoing operation against errant boda boda riders.

Faridah Nampiima, the directorate of traffic police spokesperson says they are mainly targeting riders without safety helmets and reflector jackets.

On day three of the operation, a total number of 4,926 EPS tickets were issued to offenders while 1,448 motorcycles were still parked at police stations across Kampala.

“This operation continues. We would like to thank the general public for their support. We equally thank the ridders who have complied. We call upon those who are yet to comply to do so,” Nampiima said in a statement.