By Gertrude Mutyaba

About 75 pilgrims from Kakoma Parish in Isingiro district are stuck at River Katonga bridge along the Kampala- Masaka Road that was washed away by flash floods following days of torrential rains about two weeks ago.

Led by one John Kabiraho, the pilgrims say they had hoped to reach Kalungu district after the temporary bridge promised by the works ministry had been completed.

Kabiraho says they have now run out of essential supplies like water and food yet they cannot return to Lukaya parish where they came from yesterday.

He says they had hoped to have their next stop at Mitala Maria but that may only be possible after several days of waiting, thus appealing to well-wishers to come to their rescue with the much-needed essential supplies.

The pilgrims have also asked government to speed up repair works so they can continue with their journey to the Namugongo Shrine in Wakiso district for the annual Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for June 3.

The Works and Transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala revealed earlier that a temporary bridge would be ready by this weekend.

The Kampala-Masaka Highway was closed on May 11 following the flash floods that swept away the Katonga Bridge, forcing motorists to use the Mpigi-Butambala-Vila Maria road which is more than 50km longer.