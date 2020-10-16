On the day of the deadline for submission of required signatures, only 8 of the 86 presidential aspirants have complied.

The Presidential Elections Act requires aspiring candidates to collect 100 signatures from 2 thirds of the total number of districts in the country as a precondition for their nomination.

Now with the clock ticking, it is not clear if the remaining aspirants will return the forms before the deadline.

Some of the notable opposition presidential aspirants who had by yesterday not returned formas include Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform, Democratic Party’s Nobert Mao, FDC’s Patrick Amuriat and Maj Gen Henry Tumukunde an independent candidate.