Over 700 schools face closure by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) over non-adherence to the set operational standards.

This is after the 2023 Auditor General’s report revealed that more than 900 schools were operating illegally which has prompted the city authority to take action against the same.

Charles Maginot, the Deputy Director of Education and Social Services says out of the 928 schools that were found to be operating illegally 17 proprietors decided to close on their own, and that 703 have been fully served with implementation notices.

“If you want to provide a service, you must conform with the required minimum standards. If our children go to schools that do not meet these minimum standards, then we are compromising the quality of education,” Maginot said.

He notes that most of the listed schools lack good infrastructure, and qualified staff, operate under poor hygienic conditions, and others lack children’s playing facilities such as playgrounds among others.