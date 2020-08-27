

Ephraim Kasozi

The Judiciary is set to hear 700 sexual and gender based violence cases.

The Principal Judge Dr Flavia Zeija said the cases will be handled in special sessions on SGBV in various courts across the country within 45 days on 1st September .

He was speaking at the opening of the SGBV pre session training for judicial officers, prosecutors, lawyers and prison authorities in Kampala.

Dr Zeija said each court is required to prepare a list of 50 cases for the session and complete them all within the stipulated period.

According to the police crime report 2019 shows there were 13,613 defilement cases and 1,528 rape cases reported in the year.