The Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima has announced that they have so far impounded a total of 733 vehicles in Kampala for illegally using sirens, flashlights, and driving carelessly.

Nampiima made the revelation on Monday, September 26 while addressing the media at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

According to Nampiima, out of the impounded vehicles, 33 are government-owned cars while 700 are private.

“We are removing impunity from the roads. I have a report for you from 19th to 23rd. We had vehicles that were impounded and this was majorly in Kampala Metropolitan area,” Nampiima said.

“In Kampala East, 6 government vehicles were impounded in those five days, 233 private vehicles were impounded in that area, making a total of 239 vehicles impounded in Kampala East,” she added.

In Kampala North, 311 vehicles were impounded (26 government and 285 private cars). Meanwhile, 183 vehicles were impounded in Kampala South (one government vehicle and 182 private cars).

The Traffic Police spokesperson says the operation, which kicked off last week runs at the peak hours of the day. During the operation, a total of 342 vehicle owners were issued with Express Penalty Scheme System (EPS) tickets while 13 were cautioned.

Additionally, police officers were forced to remove illegal flashlights and sirens from 511 vehicles and 75 were deregistered, according to Nampiima.

The police have vowed to continue with the operation after registering success in their mission to remove impunity from Kampala roads.