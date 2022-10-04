Providers of legal aid services in the country have expressed concern that the closure of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) will increase case backlog and delay access to justice for the poor.

DGF, which has been the largest financial war chest to over 60 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), local governments and agencies has barely three months left before it winds up its operations in Uganda.

Speaking to KFM, Aaron Besigye, the national coordinator for Justice Centers Uganda said up to 7,600 cases in various courts could stall after the closure of DGF.

He says most of these cases are related to land evictions, domestic violence, administration of estates and human rights abuses among others.

He has appealed for quick intervention from the government warning that failure to get alternative funding will be the greatest injustice for the poor since the rich always get through with what they want.