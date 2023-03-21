More than 7,000 Uganda-bound trucks are stuck in Kenya following Monday’s violent clashes as the opposition staged protests.

Opposition figure Raila Odinga who narrowly lost to President William Ruto in his fifth attempt at the presidency has since called for weekly protests to be held on Monday over the high cost of living and what they call an illegitimate government.

Speaking to KFM, Jjemba Mulondo, the deputy chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) warns of a looming crisis and increased prices of goods if peace is not restored in Kenya.

Jjemba says KACITA officials will today meet the liaison officer of the Kenya Port Authority today to find a solution to the disruption arising from the uncertain situation which is affecting more than 100 million people in both Uganda and Kenya.