Over 790,000 primary seven candidates are scheduled to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on November 6 and 7, 2024.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule stated that a total of 798,763 candidates, who were briefed by their headteachers on Monday, will begin their exams on Wednesday.

“The Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have kicked off today with the briefing of candidates. examinations will commence on November 6 and 7, 2024,” UNEB said in a statement on Monday.

According to Kalule, candidates will sit for the Mathematics paper on Wednesday morning, followed by Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon.

On Thursday, candidates are expected to complete their exams with Integrated Science in the morning and English in the afternoon.

Of the 798,763 candidates, 419,357 are female and 379,414 are male.

A total of 3,295 candidates with Special Needs Education will also sit the exams, with 1,677 (50.0%) female and 1,618 (49.1%) male.

Schools have expressed readiness to conduct the examinations, with most reporting that their candidates are well-prepared.

Emmanuel Were, Head Teacher of Kings Primary School, Lubowa, said that their candidates are well-prepared to sit for the final exams after receiving sufficient briefing on Monday about the dos and don’ts of the examinations.

In an interview, UNEB Executive Director Daniel Odongo confirmed that all examination materials have been distributed across the country and the board is ready to conduct the exams on Wednesday.