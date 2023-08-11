Commanders of the disarmament operation and senior leaders in Kotido and Kaabong Districts say they have recovered over 80 guns in the last three months from reformed Karimojong warriors locally known as Karacunas.

The former warriors have been urged to embrace the amnesty window and return guns.

The call was made during a mass security mobilization for a voluntary approach to the disarmament operation dubbed Usalama Kwa Wote.

Major General Don Nabasa, the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) 3rd Division commander says through a voluntary approach, the joint forces have been able to recover over 80 guns and 1200 live rounds of ammunition in the last three months from the entire area of operation.

Meanwhile, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the deputy Division commander says the forces maintain combat readiness and enhanced deployments to deter any possibility of re-armament from neighboring countries in the Karamoja sub-region.

“The Chairperson Local Council 5 for Kotido District Hon Komol Lotee popularly known as Kacheri boy pledged to rally the masses towards total support for a voluntary approach as it yields positive results. He recognized the women’s efforts in persuading their husbands to voluntarily surrender guns to security commanders and committees,” Isaac Oware, 3rd division public information officer said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the commandant of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, senior commissioner of police Elias Kasirabo said a number of security interventions to regulate livestock trade have taken course with 13 markets officially opened and closely monitored with reduced exit routes. So far, 26 traders have been legalized with permits.