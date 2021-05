By Moses Ndhaye.

The ministry of health has revealed that a total of 803 cases and one death of COVID-19 have been recorded in 29 schools across the country.

The director General health services Dr. Henry Mwebesa says the cases were recorded in 17 districts within the last two weeks.

He made the revelation while giving an update on the second wave of the pandemic.

Mwebesa says the main drivers of the pandemic in schools is overcrowding and non-adherence to the SOP’s.