By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Society for the Protection and Care of Animals has urged all owners of dogs around Kasenyi in Entebbe to ensure their animals are vaccinated against rabies.

This comes as Uganda joins countries around the world to commemorate World Rabies Day, a global observance of awareness and advocacy to help raise the profile of rabies.

The organisation’s executive director Alex Ochieng says rabies is a very dangerous disease however adding that with vaccination of these pets, it can be eradicated.

He reveals that they have received overwhelming numbers of people seeking this free vaccination with over 800 dogs vaccinated in the month-long campaign in the area.

The vaccination is taking place at St Luke Primary school and Kasenyi Landing site in Entebbe.