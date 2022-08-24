By Juliet Nalwooga

The Kampala metropolitan police commander, Rogers Nsereko has revealed that they have so far impounded over 840 vehicles as a traffic enforcement operation against Express Penalties Scheme (EPS) enters day three this morning.

He says over 1020 tickets were issued and the force has collected over shs 100m in revenue for those cleared.

He has assured motorists that in the event, a traffic officer enters wrong particulars into the system for a given number plate or vehicle, that police officer will pay the charge.

EPS tickets were introduced in 2014, to purposely decongest courts from traffic offenders and once issued they are to be paid within 28 days of issue.