The Ministry of Works and Transport needs Shs100 billion to restore infrastructure damaged by floods in Mbale.

During a plenary sitting yesterday, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala revealed this.

This followed a presentation of a matter of national importance by Bughendera County MP, Moses Kiiza Acrobert that five bridges on two rivers in Bundibugyo district were washed away by floods last week.

He said that this has affected service delivery as infrastructure has been damaged. According to Kiiza, the sub-counties of Ngite, Harugale, Buganikire, and Ndugutu are some of the most affected areas.

However, the minister said a technical team will be sent to assess the damage in Bundibugyo.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among asked the minister to consider sending a team of experts to Bukedea which was also affected by the floods leaving the roads in a bad state.

Over 20 people were killed in flash floods in the Mt. Elgon region with thousands of others displaced.