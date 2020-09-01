

Over Shs100 billion was swindled by Kampala capital city officials during road construction and maintenance in the financial year 2016/17 and 2017/18.

This is contained in public accounts committee report of KCCA presented to the Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago by the KCCA finance minister Moses Kataabu.

Presenting the report to the media at city hall, Lukwago expressed concern over the continued mismanagement of public funds by some authority officials.

Lukwago explained that the funds were swindled through exaggerating contractors’ and procurement figures, award of contracts before resolving land encumbrances, and double payments among others.

He vowed to follow up the matter until all culprits are apprehended and prosecuted for causing a huge financial loss to the authority.