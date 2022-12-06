Government through its various anti-corruption agencies has recovered over Shs100bn shillings in one year.

This had been revealed by the state minister for ethics and Integrity, Rose Lilly Akello during a joint press conference addressed by the agencies at the Uganda Media Centre.

The minister said the government is committed to fighting corruption and has put in place the required legal framework and institutions to fight the vice.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya has emphasized the need for the public to own the fight against corruption, noting that it is the way to go if the vice is to be successfully defeated.

She notes that Uganda losses an estimated Shs10tn in corruption annually.