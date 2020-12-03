

The Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) has revealed that money is the most used campaigning tool for both incumbents and challengers in the 2021 presidential and parliamentary and local council polls.

Research from the civil society group that tracks election financing in Uganda shows a total of shs250 billion has so far been used in party primaries alone.

According to the lead researcher, Eddie Kayinda most of the political candidates are willing to pay for votes with many seen selling off their assets while some have used their pension cash to finance campaign initiatives.

According to survey findings, the ruling NRM party has spent shs 3.8 billion for this year’s party primaries while a total of shs 4billion was spent on primaries for other parties.

The survey was conducted in 29 districts, 70 constituencies and over 14,000 villages.

Kayinda says such huge spending by politicians is affecting service delivery.

A 2016 study by ACFIM showed that close to shs 2.4 trillion was spent by political parties and candidates on presidential and parliamentary election campaigns countrywide.