By Benjamin Jumbe

The government spent over Shs400m to facilitate the burial of former ethics Minister Rev Father Simon Lokodo.

This was revealed by the minister of ICT and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi during a special session for legislators to pay tribute to the late who died late last month.

Fr. Lokodo died from Geneve Switzerland where he had led a delegation from the Uganda Human rights Commission to the Universal Periodic Review working group which was reviewing Uganda’s human rights record.

Dr Baryomunsi says the government ensured that it met all the funeral expenses including his medical bills in Geneva and ensuring that the body was returned to the country.

He also dismissed reports that the government had deliberately refused to have a special session to pay tribute to him in parliament.