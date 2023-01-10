By Mike Sebalu

The Governing Council of the new faction of the National Organisations of Trade Unions (NOTU) that is said to have been controversially elected on November 15, 2022, has further suspended the embattled Chairman General Usher Wilson Owere from office over misconduct.

Working on the directives from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and with guidance from the registrar of trade unions, another general council was held in Kampala on Monday to handle the leadership matters internally.

According to Stephen Mugole, the acting chairman general, the embattled Owere was among those invited to attend the council much as he was a no-show.

However, Owere through his lawyers Okua and associates has instead written to Tom Amiti the Deputy Secretary General of the new leadership insisting that he remains the substantive leader and warns them against any activities he says are illegal.